Left Menu

Trying to turn international spotlight on deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan: Pak Foreign Minister

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-12-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 22:35 IST
Trying to turn international spotlight on deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan: Pak Foreign Minister
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is trying to turn the international spotlight on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Mutaqqi, ahead of the OIC Foreign Ministers Conference on Sunday.

Muttaqi arrived in Islamabad on Saturday to attend the 17th extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers to discuss the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

"Pakistan had been continuously drawing the international community's attention towards economic challenges inside Afghanistan and urging for immediate provision of humanitarian assistance," a statement by the Pakistan Foreign Office said.

During the meeting with Muttaqi, Qureshi also highlighted Pakistan's contribution towards a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, particularly in the provision of humanitarian assistance, the Foreign Office statement said.

In turn, Muttaqi thanked Qureshi for supporting Afghanistan and for convening the OIC meet, which will see the representation of around 437 delegates.

Muttaqi also discussed the current economic situation with German Special Representative for Afghanistan Jasper Wieck.

Afghanistan's economy is facing a major crisis after the Taliban seized power in Kabul in mid-August amid a chaotic US and NATO troop withdrawal from the war-torn country.

Following hardline Islamists assuming power in Afghanistan, the international community froze billions of dollars' worth of assets abroad and stopped all funding to the country.

Qureshi, meanwhile, also met Foreign Minister of Bosnia & Herzegovina Dr. Bisera Turkovic on the sidelines and exchanged views on issues of regional importance, including the situation in Afghanistan.

The minister also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Malaysia Saifuddin Abdullah.

Separately, the Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi also met Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi and exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues, including the urgency for channelising humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021