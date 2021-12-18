Left Menu

Motorist drives car with constable sitting on bonnet in Nagpur

A police constable sat on the bonnet of a car in a bid to stop it from getting away after jumping a traffic signal here in Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.The car had jumped a traffic signal at Morris College T-Point.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-12-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 22:37 IST
Motorist drives car with constable sitting on bonnet in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable sat on the bonnet of a car in a bid to stop it from getting away after jumping a traffic signal here in Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

The car had jumped a traffic signal at Morris College T-Point. On receiving information, the constable, Sagar Hiwrale, approached the car which was stopped at another signal at the Panchsheel square, an official said. Even as Hiwrale was talking to the car driver, he sped up. Seeing that the motorist was getting away, the constable sat on its bonnet. The driver stopped the car after around 50 metres, he said. The car driver, identified as Sagar Bhujade (45), told the constable that he was in a hurry to rush an ailing woman to a hospital. Personnel of the Sitabuldi police station and traffic police also rushed to the spot. Police allowed the car driver to go after cross-checking his claim. A case was registered against him for violation of the Motor Vehicle Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021