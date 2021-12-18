CBI to probe corruption charges against hamling's SDF govt : Tamang

Sikkim Chief Minister P S Tamang Saturday announced that CBI will probe the corruption charges against the erstwhile Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) government and its supremo Pawan Chamling. All documents proving ''rampant corruption'' during Chamling's tenure have been prepared and will be handed over to the investigating agency very soon, he said at a function at Soreng in West Sikkim district.

''The time has come to expose the corruption of P K Chamling and some select people who looted the state for 25 long years,'' he asserted. Tamang also said that he will expose the corruption of the SDF government at a political meeting to be held at Jorethang in South Sikkim district on February 4, 2022.

''We (Sikkim Krantikari Morch government) will not allow the matter to rest ... I will show the people of Sikkim at the meeting who all were involved in the various scams that took place under Chamling's rule,'' he stated.

In 1976, about a year after Sikkim became the 22nd state of India, it had conveyed to the Centre its consent to the extension of Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act 1946 to the north eastern state. CBI derives its power to investigate from the Act. The consent was, however, withdrawn during the second term of former chief minister Nar Bahadur Bhandari.

The erstwhile SDF government had in a notification in 2010 mandated that the central probe agency has to seek its prior consent before taking up any investigation against its officers or public representatives.

SKM had moved a writ petition in the High Court for quashing the notification, but it was dismissed.

