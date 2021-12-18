Left Menu

Fraudsters dupe trader by posing as Army officers

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-12-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 23:20 IST
  • India

Two unidentified men duped a medical equipment dealer here of around Rs 19 lakh by posing as Army officers, police said on Saturday. Nagnath Kawathekar, proprietor of R S Meditech in Dharampeth area, received messages and calls from two men who identified themselves as `Major Kuldeep Singh' and `Major Manjit Singh' earlier this month, said a police official.

The duo told him that the Cantonment hospital here needed an ECG machine, but to secure the order he would need to pay a security deposit.

Accordingly, Kawathelkar deposited Rs 18.83 lakh in two bank accounts, after which the duo switched off their mobile phones and could not be contacted, he told police.

A case of cheating was registered at Sitabuldi police station and probe was on, police said.

