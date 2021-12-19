Pedestrian dead after fly ash-laden container overturns

An unidentified pedestrian died on Saturday after a container loaded with fly ash lost control and fell on him in front of the state secretariat in neighbouring Howrah, a police officer said.

A crane from the Kolkata Port was pressed into service to pull out the man from under the vehicle. “He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” he added.

