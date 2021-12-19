Left Menu

Swiss extradite Kremlin-linked Russian businessman to United States

Kremlin-linked Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin was extradited from Switzerland to the United States on Saturday, the Swiss justice ministry said. Klyushin is accused of insider trading in the tens of millions with several accomplices, the ministry said. The businessman owns M13, a Russian company that offers media monitoring as well as cyber-security services.

Updated: 19-12-2021 01:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 01:37 IST
Kremlin-linked Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin was extradited from Switzerland to the United States on Saturday, the Swiss justice ministry said. U.S. police officers took him over in Zurich and accompanied him on the flight to the United States, where he faces insider trading charges, the ministry said in a statement.

Klyushin was arrested in Switzerland in March, following a request from U.S. authorities, which officially asked for his extradition in April. Klyushin is accused of insider trading in the tens of millions with several accomplices, the ministry said.

The businessman owns M13, a Russian company that offers media monitoring as well as cyber-security services. Its website says its services are used by the Russian presidential administration and government. Klyushin's appeal against the extradition was dismissed by the Swiss federal court on Dec. 10.

