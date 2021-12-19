Two rockets hit Baghdad's fortified Green Zone - Iraqi state media
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-12-2021 06:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 06:24 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Two rockets hit Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, Iraq's state news agency reported early on Sunday citing security forces.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The Green Zone hosts foreign embassies and government buildings and is regularly the target of rockets fired by groups that U.S. and Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S., Russia make progress toward resolving diplomats spat -State Dept
Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat
Japan PM Kishida likely to cancel U.S. visit due to Omicron - NHK
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more
Several Iranian guards suffer casualties after border clashes near Afghanistan, say Taliban