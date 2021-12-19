Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 19-12-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 10:36 IST
- Country:
- India
A POCSO court in Kairana has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2020. Special Judge Mumtaz Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Azad alias Arvind on Saturday after holding him guilty under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. According to POCSO lawyer Pushpendra Malik, the crime took place in Shamli district on February 2, 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP MLA Arvind Giri files FIR against officials of UP's Gola Sugar Mills for not paying dues to sugarcane farmers
Punjab Polls: Navjot Singh Sidhu asks Arvind Kejriwal 'how will you finance freebies promised by AAP?'
Delhi ready to tackle Omicron threat, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Asian Rowing C'ships: Arvind Singh clinches gold, India finish campaign with 6 medals
Govt schools in Punjab are in bad shape, seek people's support for improving them: Arvind Kejriwal