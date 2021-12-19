Left Menu

Maha: Transgender person gets 2-yr RI for attacking jail staff

Additional Public Prosecutor Vijay Mundhe told the court that on June 22, 2019, the accused, then aged 24, came to the prisons clinic for treatment without informing the jail staff. The prosecution examined nine witnesses in the case.The court held that the prosecution successfully proved the charges against the accused.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-12-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 11:11 IST
A court here in Maharashtra has awarded two years' rigorous imprisonment to a transgender person lodged at the Thane Central Jail for attacking a prison staffer in 2019.

District and Sessions Judge P M Gupta convicted the accused on Saturday.

The order did not mention for which previous offence the accused was lodged in the jail. Additional Public Prosecutor Vijay Mundhe told the court that on June 22, 2019, the accused, then aged 24, came to the prison's clinic for treatment without informing the jail staff. The accused asked a sepoy deployed there that another another undertrial, who was being treated at the clinic, be shifted to another hospital.

When the sepoy expressed his inability to do so, the accused abused him, attacked him with a stone and tore his uniform. The prosecution examined nine witnesses in the case.

The court held that the prosecution successfully proved the charges against the accused.

