12 killed in Guatemalan village plagued by land disputes

A dozen people were slain Saturday in a Guatemalan village that has been involved in a years-long territorial dispute with a nearby town, police said.The National Civil Police said the 12 dead included men, women and children, but gave no details on what happened in the village of Chiquix, in western Guatemala near the Mexico border. A local police officer was killed earlier in the week in the same area, and violence has occurred there before.

19-12-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A dozen people were slain Saturday in a Guatemalan village that has been involved in a years-long territorial dispute with a nearby town, police said.

The National Civil Police said the 12 dead included men, women and children, but gave no details on what happened in the village of Chiquix, in western Guatemala near the Mexico border. A local police officer was killed earlier in the week in the same area, and violence has occurred there before. Residents of Chiquix have quarreled over water and land access with inhabitants of the town of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan. Negotiations between the two sides have so far yielded few results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

