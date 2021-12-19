Left Menu

4 killed 8 injured in ramp bridge collapse in China

Three trucks on the bridge fell off and a car was crushed under the collapsed single-column bridge, closing the two-way traffic of the expressway, officials said.A number of people were working on the bridge when the accident happened.

Four people were killed and eight others injured when part of a ramp bridge over an expressway collapsed in China's Hubei Province, local officials said.

The accident took place on Saturday afternoon when part of the bridge spanning over the expressway collapsed in Ezhou city. Three trucks on the bridge fell off and a car was crushed under the collapsed single-column bridge, closing the two-way traffic of the expressway, officials said.

A number of people were working on the bridge when the accident happened. Preliminary investigation showed that an overloaded truck with a weight of 198 tonnes broke into two pieces when falling off, sending two other vehicles down with it, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

The provincial governor and a deputy provincial governor have rushed to the scene to lead the rescue, and traffic police officers and firefighters continue to carry out emergency relief.

Investigation on the cause of the accident is still underway, the report said.

