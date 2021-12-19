Left Menu

Maha: Couple attacked at home; cops suspect role of woman's jilted lover

After hearing their screams, some neighbours rushed there and took the couple to a hospital where both of them were currently being treated, the official said.According to preliminary reports, the womans former lover had come to Nallasopara from Uttar Pradesh to take revenge from her, the police said. The police also found some threatening messages on the womans WhatsApp account.

A newly married couple was allegedly stabbed by an unidentified person at their home here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 2 am on Saturday in Nallasopara area, Tulinj police station's senior inspector Rajendra Kamble said.

While the 24-year-old man and his wife, aged 22, were asleep, the accused allegedly broke into their house and attacked them with knife, he said. After hearing their screams, some neighbours rushed there and took the couple to a hospital where both of them were currently being treated, the official said.

According to preliminary reports, the woman's former lover had come to Nallasopara from Uttar Pradesh to take revenge from her, the police said. The police also found some threatening messages on the woman's WhatsApp account. The Tulinj police have registered a case against the unidentified person under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that efforts were on to trace the culprit.

