Left Menu

India's COVID vaccination coverage crosses 137.46 cr

In the ongoing nationwide COVID vaccination drive, India has administered 1,37,46,13,252 vaccine doses so far, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 13:15 IST
India's COVID vaccination coverage crosses 137.46 cr
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the ongoing nationwide COVID vaccination drive, India has administered 1,37,46,13,252 vaccine doses so far, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, as many as 76,54,466 vaccine doses have been administered.

Meanwhile, India has logged 7,081 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload of the country to 83,913, the lowest in nearly 1.5 years, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. As per the Ministry, India's active caseload is the lowest in 570 days."Active cases constitute 0.24 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020," stated the Ministry.

With the recovery of 7,469 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic has increased to 3,41,78,940. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020. As many as 264 deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours. As per the ministry, the cumulative death tally due to COVID-19 is 4,77,422. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
3
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021