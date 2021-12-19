Left Menu

Man gets life term for attempting to rape, killing ‘divyaang’ woman

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 19-12-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 13:56 IST
A court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment for attempting to rape a physically challenged and pregnant woman, and then murdering her after the failed rape bid, an official said on Sunday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the man.

Superintendent of Police R K Nayyar on Sunday said the 26-year-old man entered the house of the 23-year-old woman and attempted to rape her on August 14, 2016. He then killed her by stabbing her in the stomach.

Subsequently, a case was registered against the accused on the complaint lodged by the brother of the deceased.

Additional District Judge Nitin Thakur on Saturday held the accused guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

