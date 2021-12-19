Left Menu

Tiger returns, Charlie shines but the Cinks lead at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods made his return to competitive golf and, alongside 12-year-old son Charlie, shot a bogey-free 10-under par 62 at the PNC Championship. The Woods closed three strokes behind the leaders, Stewart and Reagan Cink, who shot 59 on Saturday. Womens world No. 1 Nelly Korda, playing with father Petr, shot 63.

PTI | Orlando | Updated: 19-12-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 14:09 IST
Tiger returns, Charlie shines but the Cinks lead at PNC Championship
Tiger Woods (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tiger Woods made his return to competitive golf and, alongside 12-year-old son Charlie, shot a bogey-free 10-under par 62 at the PNC Championship. The Woods closed three strokes behind the leaders, Stewart and Reagan Cink, who shot 59 on Saturday. Justin Thomas and his father Mike came in tied for second with John Daly and his son John II at 60. Women's world No. 1 Nelly Korda, playing with father Petr, shot 63.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
3
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021