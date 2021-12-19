Tiger returns, Charlie shines but the Cinks lead at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods made his return to competitive golf and, alongside 12-year-old son Charlie, shot a bogey-free 10-under par 62 at the PNC Championship. The Woods closed three strokes behind the leaders, Stewart and Reagan Cink, who shot 59 on Saturday. Justin Thomas and his father Mike came in tied for second with John Daly and his son John II at 60. Women's world No. 1 Nelly Korda, playing with father Petr, shot 63.

