Two arrested on espionage charges in J-K's Rajouri
- Country:
- India
Two persons were arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan in a village in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.
A man working as a porter with the Army and his relative, both residents of Nowshera, were picked up by a joint team of the Army and police on specific information late Saturday night, they said.
They said the duo is accused of taking videos of vital and sensitive security installations and sharing these with their handlers outside the country in lieu of money.
A case under relevant sections of law was registered and further investigation is going on, the officials added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Smart City project envisages 5.5 km heritage corridor in Jammu
3 feared dead as Myanmar army truck runs down protesters
INTERVIEW-Sudan's Burhan says army will exit politics after 2023 elections
Army regrets killing of civilians in Nagaland, assures appropriate action
2 revenue officials among six charged with fraud mutation of land in Jammu