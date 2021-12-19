Lashkar terrorist killed in encounter in Srinagar

A Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Harwan area of the city in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Harwan following specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area, he said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing gunfight, a terrorist was killed, the official said.

The slain terrorist was identified as Saifulla, resident of Pakistan.

''Killed #terrorist identified as Saifulla @ Abu Khalid @ Shawaz, resident of Karachi (#Pakistan), affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. He infiltrated in 2016 & was active in general area of Harwan & involved in several terror crimes,'' Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter. He said three Pakistani terrorists have been killed in Srinagar city in the last 33 days.

''They were involved in several terror crimes including attacks on Police/SFs & civilian killings. It shows that Pakistan is hell-bent on disturbing peace in Valley especially in Srinagar City,'' the IGP Kashmir said.

