Amit Shah lauds Central Forensic Science Laboratory's role in empowering criminal justice system

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) is playing an important role in empowering the criminal justice system of the entire country.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-12-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 14:58 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) is playing an important role in empowering the criminal justice system of the entire country. The Union Home Minister also expressed his pride in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and said that there is relief among people when they see NDRF's personnel dressed in orange uniforms coming at the time of deadly disasters like earthquakes and cyclones.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister, CFSL is playing an important role in empowering the criminal justice system of the entire country. On the basis of scientific evidence, the judicial investigation has been made transparent," said Shah while inaugurating a new building of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Pune, Maharashtra. "Today, I can proudly say that a total of 16 battalions of NDRF are working in the country. Whether it is an earthquake, a cyclone or a landslide, whenever we see NDRF officers wearing orange uniforms have reached the location, there is a sigh of relief among us," he added during his address at the NDRF centre.

"I want to congratulate all the personnel of NDRF for winning the faith of people in such a less time you were sent to other countries like Japan and Nepal. I have heard their thoughts about the NDRF, it is only possible if you believe in 'Vasudev Kutumbakam'. NDRF is dedicated and committed to the human race," he added. Shah also had lunch with the officers of the NDRF during the inauguration of a new building of CFSL in Pune, Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

