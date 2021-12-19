Left Menu

Russia says Swiss extradition of businessman is part of U.S. 'hunt' for Russians -TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-12-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 15:09 IST
Switzerland's extradition of Kremlin-linked Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin to the United States is another episode in Washington's ongoing 'hunt' for Russians, the TASS news agency cited the Russian embassy in Switzerland as saying on Sunday.

Klyushin was extradited on Saturday to the United States, where he faces insider trading charges, the Swiss justice ministry said.

TASS cited an embassy spokesperson as saying Russia was deeply disappointed with the Swiss decision.

