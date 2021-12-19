Russia says Swiss extradition of businessman is part of U.S. 'hunt' for Russians -TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-12-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 15:09 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Switzerland's extradition of Kremlin-linked Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin to the United States is another episode in Washington's ongoing 'hunt' for Russians, the TASS news agency cited the Russian embassy in Switzerland as saying on Sunday.
Klyushin was extradited on Saturday to the United States, where he faces insider trading charges, the Swiss justice ministry said.
TASS cited an embassy spokesperson as saying Russia was deeply disappointed with the Swiss decision.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Switzerland
- Russians
- TASS
- Kremlin
- Washington
- Swiss
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kremlin says Tuesday's Putin-Biden talks to discuss Ukraine, Geneva summit agreements
Kremlin says Biden, Putin to have call Tuesday as tensions escalate over Russian buildup on border with Ukraine. (AP) VM VM
Kremlin confirms Putin-Biden talks to happen on Tuesday - ifax
Russia, India to discuss military-technical cooperation during Defence Ministers' meet: Kremlin aide
Russia, India to discuss military-technical cooperation: Kremlin aide