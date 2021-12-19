Left Menu

UK PM's position not too weak to impose further COVID-19 restrictions -Javid

Johnson is facing the biggest crisis of his premiership after a litany of scandals and missteps, and earlier this week more than 100 of his own lawmakers voted against the government's latest measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19. Asked on BBC Television if Johnson was too weak to bring in any further restrictions, Javid said: "No, I don't think that's the case ...

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-12-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 15:38 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not too politically weak to bring in further COVID-19 restrictions if necessary, health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday. Johnson is facing the biggest crisis of his premiership after a litany of scandals and missteps, and earlier this week more than 100 of his own lawmakers voted against the government's latest measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

Asked on BBC Television if Johnson was too weak to bring in any further restrictions, Javid said: "No, I don't think that's the case ... if the government felt that further action had to be taken of course we would present that to parliament and it would be for parliament to decide."

