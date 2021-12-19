Left Menu

Two arrested on espionage charges in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-12-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 15:44 IST
Two arrested on espionage charges in J-K's Rajouri
representational image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan in a village in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

A man working as a porter with the Army and his relative, both residents of Nowshera, were picked up by a joint team of the Army and police on specific information late on Saturday, they said.

The arrested Nazir Hussain and Mohammed Mukhtar are accused of taking videos of vital and sensitive security installations and sharing them with their handlers outside the country in lieu of money.

According to the officials, the two had shot a video clip in the Army premises (erstwhile tactical headquarters of Rashtriya Rifles) on a mobile phone. "A piece of information was received at the Rajouri police station on December 16 regarding an espionage racket operating in the area… On this complaint, both the accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway," a police spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
3
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021