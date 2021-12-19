Left Menu

Goa Liberation Day: PM Modi felicitates freedom fighters, veterans of 'Operation Vijay'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday felicitated the freedom fighters and veterans of 'Operation Vijay' as part of Goa Liberation Day celebrations.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 19-12-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 16:22 IST
Goa Liberation Day: PM Modi felicitates freedom fighters, veterans of 'Operation Vijay'
PM Narendra Modi felicitates the freedom fighters and veterans of 'Operation Vijay' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday felicitated the freedom fighters and veterans of 'Operation Vijay' as part of Goa Liberation Day celebrations. The ceremony was held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Panaji.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes at Martyr's Memorial, Azad Maidan in Panaji. The Prime Minister arrived in Goa to attend Liberation Day celebrations. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant received Prime Minister Modi at Panaji airport.

Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule. The Prime Minister will inaugurate multiple development projects in the state today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
3
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021