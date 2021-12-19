Left Menu

PM Modi receives rousing welcome at Goa Liberation Day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome at Goa Liberation Day celebrations being held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium here on Sunday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 19-12-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 16:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome at Goa Liberation Day celebrations being held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium here on Sunday. He recalled the 'monumental contributions' of the brave freedom fighters of Goa on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day.

"Delighted to be among my sisters and brothers of Goa, that too on the special occasion of Goa Liberation Day. Began my visit by paying tributes at the Martyrs' Memorial. We will never forget the monumental contributions of the brave freedom fighters of Goa," tweeted PM Modi. PM Modi felicitated the freedom fighters and veterans of 'Operation Vijay' as part of Goa Liberation Day celebrations.

Earlier today, he paid floral tributes at Martyr's Memorial, Azad Maidan in Panaji. Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

