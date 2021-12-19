Delhi Police to verify all PCR calls to ensure action

The Delhi Police will now verify all calls received at the Police Control Room (PCR) by the end of the day to ensure action is taken in each such matter, it said in an order. The order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Thursday stated that all PCR calls will be verified before 12 am every day and no PCR calls will be left "pending" for the next day.

"In order to ensure that appropriate legal action has been taken on PCR calls and that no call is filed as 'untraced' or 'offence not taken place' or that the offence has been 'minimized', it is imperative that all PCR calls are verified at the supervisory level and it is not left to the wishes of the duty officer or the emergency officer," the order read. It said all PCR calls will be personally verified by an SHO. Other senior officers will also verify these calls at random to ensure proper legal action has been taken wherever the call is found true and involved a cognizable offence, the order said. "If the spot verification discloses commission of a cognizable offence, FIR be registered promptly without fail. In certain matters, where FIR is not required to be registered, action under the provisions of CrPC or Delhi Police Act be taken," it said, adding that the PCR calls will not be filed as 'untraced', unless all efforts to trace the caller have been made. The order also mandated senior officers to verify calls which involved a cognizable offence but where the investigating officer chose to file it under CrPC or DP Act. District DCP will ensure that 100 per cent verification of PCR calls is done, and will decide which calls need to be verified by him/her or Additional DCP or ACP, as per the contents and gravity of the call, the order said. According to the order, the SHO will verify all calls without fail, supplemented by ACP verifying 50 per cent calls, DCP 10 per cent, and CPCR 10 per cent (all at random).

Joint CP/Ranges and Special CP/Law & Order (Zones) may randomly verify a few calls, which they believe require verification of facts and action being taken by the investigation officer, it said.

"Action has to be taken immediately, so that the action taken is reflected in the 'CPCR Green Diary' for the perusal of the senior officers," the order stated. Transfer of calls in case of jurisdictional disputes should be done at the earliest. All such disputes need to be resolved by the DCP or the Joint CP or the Special CP/L&O (Zones), as the case may be, expeditiously, the order said. The Delhi Police Commissioner may discuss any PCR call in the daily evening meeting with the concerned Joint CP/Range or any other officer regarding the status of any PCR call, it added. Earlier in November, Asthana had said that the merger of PCR with police stations has brought down the average response time from around eight minutes to over three minutes. The merger of PCR with police stations has not only bolstered the strength of police stations with augmentation of around 6,500 PCR personnel, but also considerably enhanced police visibility with more vehicles patrolling the local beats.

The merger has brought down the average response time from seven to eight minutes to 3.7 minutes, he had said.

