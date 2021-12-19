Left Menu

Two women labourers killed in wall collapse in Karnataka

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 19-12-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 16:57 IST
Two women labourers killed in wall collapse in Karnataka
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two women labourers were killed when the wall of a house collapsed on them while they were working on its renovation at Karimbila Narladaka in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday, police sources said.

The deceased were residents of Narladka.

The two women workers were trapped under the debris after the wall collapsed.

Fellow workers rescued the two and rushed them to hospital. However, doctors declared them brought dead. A case has been registered, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
3
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021