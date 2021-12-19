BJP to retain power in UP, Uttarakhand, says Narendra Tomar

Left Menu

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar on Sunday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand where elections are due next year.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 19-12-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 17:27 IST
Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Tomar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar on Sunday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand where elections are due next year. Speaking to reporters after attending the BJP Kisan Morcha's national executive meeting, Tomar said that decisions were taken in the meet for the growth of farmers.

"There were decisions taken in the Kisan Morcha's meeting for the growth of farmers.'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' is going in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and we are focusing on it. BJP will make government in respective states where elections will be held." Tomar added that the farm laws were brought for the betterment of the farmers. "India has seen that PM Narendra Modi added various dimensions in the field of farming. Kisan Morcha should play its role in taking forward natural farming system and work in this direction."

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session on November 29. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has also announced the suspension of their year-long agitation.

