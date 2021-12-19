Maha; 20,000 illegal structures to be razed in Kalyan-Dombivali, says civic chief

Around 20,000 illegal constructions within Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation limits in Thane district will be demolished in the next three months, civic chief Vijay Suryavanshi said on Sunday.

He said he had held a meeting with officials recently to prepare an action plan for the razing work, which is expected to begin in a couple of weeks.

''These structures include shops, restaurants, hotels, as well as chawls where extra rooms have been built. We have issued notices to 15,000 people connected to these unauthorized structures. Over 350 cases have been filed over unauthorized constructions in KDMC limits,'' he said.

