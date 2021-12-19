Left Menu

Channi visits Golden Temple after sacrilege attempt, lynching

Updated: 19-12-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 17:49 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi reached the Golden Temple here on Sunday, a day after a man was beaten to death after an alleged sacrilege attempt there.

The chief minister is expected to meet senior police and administration officials in the city.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa held a meeting in Amritsar with the deputy commissioner, the police commissioner and other officials.

