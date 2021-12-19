Govt committed to strengthening good governance: PM Modi on ‘prashasan gaon ki aur’ campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the government is committed to strengthening good governance that is "pro-people" and guided by "citizen-first" approach.

In his message for the good governance week that begins on Monday, he said the country is marching ahead rapidly to create a transparent system, efficient process and smooth governance to make development all-round and all-inclusive.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Department of Personnel and Training, Department of Pensions and Pensioners' Welfare and Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development is celebrating good governance week from December 20-25 as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration.

The theme of the good governance week is "prashasan gaon ki aur" under which, a campaign for redressal of public grievances and improving service delivery will be held in all districts, states, and Union Territories.

Extending his best wishes for the success of "sushasan saptah" (good governance week), Modi in his message said, "In the amrit period of independence, we are marching ahead rapidly to create a transparent system, efficient process and smooth governance to make development all-round and all-inclusive".

"In this context, the theme of the week – 'prashasan gaon ki aur' assumes even greater relevance. Our government is committed to strengthening good governance that is pro-people and proactive governance, guided by the 'citizen-first approach," Modi said.

Minister of State of Personnel Jitendra Singh will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the good governance week on Monday here, an official statement issued on Sunday said. The minister will inaugurate the exhibition on good governance practices, it said.

Singh will also launch the good governance week portal and release the booklet on the two-year achievements of DARPG.

A film on 'prashasan gaon ki aur' will be screened and the 'Good Governance Index- an assessment of state of governance in states/Union Territories' will be launched on the occasion, the statement issued by the personnel ministry said.

Over 700 district collectors will be participating in the campaign and during the weeklong event, they will visit tehsil/panchayat samiti headquarters to provide timely grievance redressal and improve service delivery.

Guidelines have been issued by the DARPG and the state governments on the activities that will be taken by the district collectors at the tehsil/panchayat samiti offices, the statement said.

The objective is to translate the vision of the prime minister for next generation administrative reforms during the "amrit kaal" period across all districts and tehsils.

The progress of the campaign will be monitored on www.pgportal.gov.in/ggw. Every district collector will be presenting one successful good governance practice of the district and one successfully redressed public grievance case on the portal.

Video clips of district-wise good governance practices will also be created and documented, the statement said.

The campaign during the good governance week will create a national movement for good governance and inspire future generations, it added.

On December 21, the deliberation will be on the "good governance initiatives" by the Ministry of External Affairs, the statement said.

The following day, deliberations will be held on "national workshop on next phase of reforms for reducing compliance burden and integrated and effective governance practices" by the DPIIT.

While on December 23, the Department of Personnel and Training will organise a workshop on the theme -- "Mission Karmayogi - The Path Ahead".

On December 24, the DARPG will organise a workshop on "initiative for increasing efficiency in decision making in central secretariat" wherein the experiences will be shared by central ministries/departments.

The "Good Governance Day" would be celebrated on December 25, it said.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Co-operation Amit Shah and Jitendra Singh will grace the valedictory session of "Good Governance Day" on December 25 at the Vigyan Bhawan here, the statement said.

Sanjay Singh, secretary, DARPG, Pankaj Kumar, chief secretary, Gujarat, Arun Kumar Mehta, chief secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, Devesh Chaturvedi, additional chief secretary, Uttar Pradesh and V Srinivas, special secretary, DARPG will address the inaugural session.

All ministries/departments of the central government, all state governments and districts would take part in the event, it said.

