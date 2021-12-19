Left Menu

Pedestrian dies in road accident in Nagpur

A 20-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle in MIDC area here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday late night when Yogesh Bayone was walking towards his home allegedly in an inebriated condition, an official said. He was knocked down by a vehicle when he was crossing a road, the official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-12-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 18:19 IST
A 20-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle in MIDC area here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday late night when Yogesh Bayone was walking towards his home allegedly in an inebriated condition, an official said. He was knocked down by a vehicle when he was crossing a road, the official said. Police were alerted by passersby, following which a team rushed to the spot and shifted Bayone to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A case was registered by the police against an unidentified vehicle driver.

