Pedestrian dies in road accident in Nagpur

A 20-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle in MIDC area here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday late night when Yogesh Bayone was walking towards his home allegedly in an inebriated condition, an official said. He was knocked down by a vehicle when he was crossing a road, the official said. Police were alerted by passersby, following which a team rushed to the spot and shifted Bayone to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A case was registered by the police against an unidentified vehicle driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)