Hundreds of thousands march against military coup in Sudan - Reuters witness
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-12-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 18:55 IST
Hundreds of thousands marched in protest against a military coup in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Sunday where they faced heavy tear gas, a Reuters' witness said.
Earlier in the day, Sudanese security forces fired tear gas and used stun grenades to break up a demonstration by tens of thousands of people in the capital over the Oct. 25 military coup.
