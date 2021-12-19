Hundreds of thousands march against military coup in Sudan - Reuters witness

Hundreds of thousands marched in protest against a military coup in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Sunday where they faced heavy tear gas, a Reuters' witness said.

Earlier in the day, Sudanese security forces fired tear gas and used stun grenades to break up a demonstration by tens of thousands of people in the capital over the Oct. 25 military coup.

