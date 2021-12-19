Left Menu

First time after CDS' death, all Army commanders to be in Delhi this week

For the first time after the passing away of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash, all the Army commanders of the 1.3 million-strong force would be in the national capital from December 23-24 to discuss the security situation along the China and Pakistan border in the present circumstances.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 18:57 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
For the first time after the passing away of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash, all the Army commanders of the 1.3 million-strong force would be in the national capital from December 23-24 to discuss the security situation along the China and Pakistan border in the present circumstances. The meeting would be taking place at a time when the senior-most military officer of the country lost his life in a chopper crash along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other personnel.

"All the Army commanders would be meeting in Delhi on December 23 and 24 and discuss the present security situation along the borders with China and Pakistan," government sources told ANI. All Army commanders would also be briefed on the security situation especially along the China border which has maintained a high number of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India opposite Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh area despite extreme winters.

The Eastern, Central and Northern Commands of the Army are responsible for guarding the border with China from Arunachal Pradesh to Ladakh. The largest area is covered by the Eastern Army Command along the China border.

After the passing away of the CDS, the government is working on the appointment of his successor and the process has already been initiated by the Defence ministry. The Army Commanders are also expected to hold discussions on the ongoing reforms in the Army and enhancing jointness with the other two services. (ANI)

