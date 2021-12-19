Ireland does not expect Frost's exit to delay Brexit progress - minister
Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 19-12-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 19:03 IST
- Country:
- Ireland
The Irish government does not expect the resignation of British Brexit minister David Frost to delay progress in talks on the Northern Ireland trade rules as he was just representing the views of the British government, a senior minister said.
"We expect that it shouldn't delay the progress that has been made," Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath told RTE radio on Sunday.
"From our perspective and from the European Union's perspective, he was in the room negotiating on behalf of the British government," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Irish
- British
- Northern Ireland
- David Frost
- European Union's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Helen Mirren mourns demise of British actor Antony Sher
Ink thrown at Maha journalist Girish Kuber at Marathi literary meet venue
Ink thrown at Maha journalist Girish Kuber at Marathi literary meet venue
Ink thrown at Maha journalist Girish Kuber at Marathi literary meet venue
Irish watchdog completes Instagram investigation over children's data