Left Menu

MP: Man shoots himself dead after killing sister-in-law over cooking dispute

Around 8 am today, her brother-in-law Vijay Malviya reached the clinic and shot her with a pistol and fled from the spot, he said.Others rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he said.

PTI | Dewas | Updated: 19-12-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 19:10 IST
MP: Man shoots himself dead after killing sister-in-law over cooking dispute
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man shot himself dead after gunning down his sister-in-law, a doctor, in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday over an issue of cooking food, police said. The incident occurred in Hatpipalya town, around 45 kms from the district headquarters in the morning, they said. Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma said the deceased, identified as Reena Malviya (25), a BMHS degree holder, ran a clinic in the town's Devgarh road area. ''Around 8 am today, her brother-in-law Vijay Malviya reached the clinic and shot her with a pistol and fled from the spot,'' he said.

Others rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he said. Later, accused Vijay also shot himself dead in a nearby garden. The pistol and his motorcycle were recovered from the spot.

''The woman's husband complained to the police that the incident was a fallout of a dispute over cooking food,'' he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021