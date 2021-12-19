Left Menu

Four drug smugglers arrested: Police

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-12-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 19:26 IST
Four drug smugglers arrested: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were arrested in the Hanumangarh district near here after they were found in possession of 130 gms of heroin, police said on Sunday.

The four identified as Nihal Singh (26), Harvinder Singh alias Kaka (24), Buta Singh (36) and Sukhwinder Singh alias Kala (33) were arrested by a police patrolling team in the Sangaria area of the district, Hanumangarh SP Preeti Jain said.

They were found in possession of 130 grams of the narcotics, valued at Rs 13 lakh in the international market, she said, adding a case under the NDPS Act was registered against the four after their apprehension.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021