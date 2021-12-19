Four drug smugglers arrested: Police

Four people were arrested in the Hanumangarh district near here after they were found in possession of 130 gms of heroin, police said on Sunday.

The four identified as Nihal Singh (26), Harvinder Singh alias Kaka (24), Buta Singh (36) and Sukhwinder Singh alias Kala (33) were arrested by a police patrolling team in the Sangaria area of the district, Hanumangarh SP Preeti Jain said.

They were found in possession of 130 grams of the narcotics, valued at Rs 13 lakh in the international market, she said, adding a case under the NDPS Act was registered against the four after their apprehension.

