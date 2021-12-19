No one above law; strict action against guilty regardless of age, gender: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Sunday said his department will take strict action against the guilty, irrespective of their age or gender.

Though he did not take any name, the Union Territory's police chief was apparently referring to the criticism over the arrest of a woman and her daughter for allegedly raising anti-national slogans after the killing of two terrorists in an encounter in Srinagar recently.

The DGP also said launch pads and terror camps are active in Pakistan and are being used to infiltrate more terrorists with the support of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence and its army but the Indian forces are on high alert to thwart any such attempts. Speaking to the media after declaring open the 10th edition of police martyrs memorial cricket tournament in Kathua district, Singh said the police, along with other security forces, would take all stringent actions to bring an end to the proxy war initiated by Pakistan. “The fight against the proxy war of Pakistan and its terror groups will be dealt with more stringent response. Operation against the terrorists is carried out day and night and the war against all those elements inimical to peace and development is being accelerated. We will not let them succeed at any cost,” he said. “Our aim is to uproot terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, referring to the recent killings of several Pakistani terrorists in different encounters, including the one in Harwan area of Srinagar on Sunday. Without mentioning the arrest of a woman and her daughter in Ragreth area of Srinagar following the killing of two terrorists last week, the DGP said, “No one is above the law and strict action will be taken if found guilty, irrespective of age and gender.” Almost all mainstream parties have lashed out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration over the arrest of the two women on charges of anti-national sloganeering, with the Peoples Democratic Party accusing the local authorities of persecuting civilians to “please their masters in Delhi”.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Police is bravely fighting the proxy war for over 30 years with courage and dedication and has rendered supreme sacrifice of many brave hearts. The security scenario is very progressive as compared to the past and is improving with each passing day,” he said.

