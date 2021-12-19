Protesters approach presidential palace in central Khartoum - Reuters witness
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-12-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 19:36 IST
Sudanese protesters against the Oct. 25 military coup approached the presidential palace in central Khartoum on Sunday, a Reuters witness said.
The demonstrations mark the third anniversary of protests that touched off a popular uprising which led to the overthrow of long-ruling Islamist autocrat Omar al-Bashir.
