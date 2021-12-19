Pulwama: Policeman injured as terrorists open fire

Terrorists shot at a policeman in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday leaving him injured, officials said.

''At about 7:10 pm, terrorists fired at & injured a JKP Follower (a police designation) namely Mushtaq Ahmad Wagay near his residence at Bundzoo,'' a police official said. He said the injured has been shifted to Bone and Joint Hospital here for treatment. Further details were awaited.

