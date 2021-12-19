Left Menu

Pulwama: Policeman injured as terrorists open fire

Terrorists shot at a policeman in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday leaving him injured, officials said.At about 710 pm, terrorists fired at injured a JKP Follower a police designation namely Mushtaq Ahmad Wagay near his residence at Bundzoo, a police official said. Further details were awaited.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-12-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 20:01 IST
Pulwama: Policeman injured as terrorists open fire
  • Country:
  • India

Terrorists shot at a policeman in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday leaving him injured, officials said.

''At about 7:10 pm, terrorists fired at & injured a JKP Follower (a police designation) namely Mushtaq Ahmad Wagay near his residence at Bundzoo,'' a police official said. He said the injured has been shifted to Bone and Joint Hospital here for treatment. Further details were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021