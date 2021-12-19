Left Menu

J&K admin seeks army's help as power employees’ strike affects essential services

We would like to hereby requisition the Indian army to assist in the restoration of the essential services by provisioning manpower to main critical electricity stations and water supply sources, Langer said. The army acted swiftly and deployed its troops at main critical electricity stations and water supply sources to restore supply, the officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-12-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 20:27 IST
J&K admin seeks army's help as power employees’ strike affects essential services
  • Country:
  • India

The army has been deployed to restore essential services hit by the ongoing strike of electricity department personnel here, officials said Sunday. They said the deployment was made following a request by the administration.

In a communication addressed to the army, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer said that due to the strike by electricity department personnel, essential services have been severely affected in Jammu region. ''We would like to hereby requisition the Indian army to assist in the restoration of the essential services by provisioning manpower to main critical electricity stations and water supply sources,'' Langer said. The army acted swiftly and deployed its troops at main critical electricity stations and water supply sources to restore supply, the officials said. Several areas of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed electricity outages as linemen to senior engineers begin their indefinite strike on Saturday against the government's privatisation move and failure of two-round talks.

During the night-hours, there was a blackout in nearly 50 per cent of areas across J&K.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021