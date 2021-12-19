Over 120 miners being evacuated after fire at Russian mine -RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-12-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 20:28 IST
A fire broke out on Sunday at a mine in Siberia, Russia's RIA news agency cited the emergency services as saying, with operations underway to bring 128 miners to the surface.
An explosion at a coal mine in the same region killed 51 people in November in one of Russia's worst mining disasters this century.
