Over 120 miners being evacuated after fire at Russian mine -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-12-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 20:28 IST
A fire broke out on Sunday at a mine in Siberia, Russia's RIA news agency cited the emergency services as saying, with operations underway to bring 128 miners to the surface.

An explosion at a coal mine in the same region killed 51 people in November in one of Russia's worst mining disasters this century.

