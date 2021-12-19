Heavy tear gas fired at protesters near Sudan presidential palace -Reuters witnesses
Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 19-12-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 20:41 IST
- Sudan
Heavy tear gas was fired at protesters against the Oct. 25 military coup near Sudan's presidential palace in central Khartoum on Sunday, a Reuters witness said.
The demonstrations mark the third anniversary of protests that touched off a popular uprising which led to the overthrow of long-ruling Islamist autocrat Omar al-Bashir.
