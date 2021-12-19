All miners evacuated from Russian mine after fire -Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-12-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 21:10 IST
- Country:
- Russia
All miners inside a Russian coal mine where a fire was detected on Sunday were safely evacuated with no casualties suffered, the Interfax news agency cited the mine's administration as saying.
RIA reported earlier that rescue operations were under way to bring 128 miners to the surface.
