Karnataka based woman Maoist surrenders in TN

PTI | Vellore | Updated: 19-12-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 21:12 IST
A woman Maoist, who has over 40 cases against her in Karnataka has surrendered, a police official said here on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Prabha alias Sandhya and belonging to an outlawed Maoist group, has 44 cases against her in the neighbouring state, Deputy Inspector General of Police, A G Babu (Vellore Range) said adding she hailed from Karnataka.

She has now 'reformed' and surrendered before the Tirupathur police superintendent on Saturday, the DIG told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

