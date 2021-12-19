Goyal unveils packaged drinking water test facility at NTH, Ghaziabad

Left Menu

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday inaugurated a packaged drinking water test facility at National Test House NTH in Ghaziabad.Addressing the senior scientists of NTH, Goyal lauded the NTH for taking a leap in technology to usher in quality assessment and assurance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 21:39 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday inaugurated a packaged drinking water test facility at National Test House (NTH) in Ghaziabad.

Addressing the senior scientists of NTH, Goyal lauded the NTH for taking a leap in technology to usher in quality assessment and assurance. ''If India is to be known for its reliability in international markets, quality control, quality assessment and quality assurance have to be nothing less than world class,'' Goyal said.

To be a global power, India's lab testing facilities should be of world class and equipment should be the best available in the world, he said in a statement.

With the inauguration of two equipment, Ultra High-Performance Liquid Chromatograph (UHPLC) and Ion Chromatograph (IC), NTH-Ghaziabad has added a feather in its comprehensive quality testing facility for water. UHPLC is helpful for quantification of different organic compounds especially residual pesticides in drinking water samples.

Calling for a transformational change, Goyal said, ''We have a long way to go" in building quality assurance as the government promotes new technology such as technical textiles where nano-tech is a critical element.

''Don't look at incremental improvements anymore, it should be a quantum leap in technology,'' he said, adding, ''Can we make a difference? Can we revolutionise our testing system? Nothing short of a revolution is required.'' Testing of goods should be in such a way that they carry zero defects and the testing is acceptable worldwide, he added.

NTH-Ghaziabad is equipped with facilities to test drinking water, transformers, household appliances, LPG gas stove, pressure cooker, Impulse Voltage Test of transformers, thereby serving the interest of consumers by quality assurance practices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

