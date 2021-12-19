Left Menu

Resolution of Kashmir issue important for regional peace and stability: Gen Bajwa

India has maintained that issue related to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was entirely an internal matter of the country.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-12-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 23:16 IST
Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Sunday said the resolution of the Kashmir issue was important for regional peace and stability.

Gen Bajwa made the comments during a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud who called on him here on the sidelines of the 17th extraordinary session of the Foreign Ministers of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

The two discussed ''matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations,” the army said in a statement.

Gen Bajwa ''also emphasised that peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute is essential for stability in South Asia'' and ''reiterated that Pakistan wants cordial ties with all its neighbours in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity,” according to the statement.

Indo-Pak relations deteriorated after India announced withdrawing special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August, 2019. India has maintained that issue related to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was entirely an internal matter of the country. India has advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda. India has also told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

Gen Bajwa thanked the Saudi leadership for convening he extraordinary session of the OIC council of ministers, and said that the conference was extremely important to channelise international efforts and save Afghanistan from looming security and humanitarian crises.

He reiterated that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi minister appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability, according to the statement.

