UK Foreign Secretary Truss to take over Brexit talks with EU
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-12-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 23:34 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will become Britain's lead negotiator with the European Union over the Northern Ireland Protocol following the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said on Sunday.
"Truss will take over Ministerial responsibility for the UK’s relationship with the European Union with immediate effect ... and will lead the ongoing negotiations to resolve the problems arising from the current operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol," Johnson's office said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Johnson
- Britain
- Truss
- European Union
- Ministerial
- Liz Truss
- David Frost
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain’s Prince William opens up about mental health in new podcast
Britain reports 43,992 new COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths
Ghetts, Dave and Little Simz win at Britain's MOBO Awards
Britain sees 'green shoots' of recovery from trucker crisis
Britain calls on Russia to de-escalate border tensions with Ukraine