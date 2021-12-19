Left Menu

UK Foreign Secretary Truss to take over Brexit talks with EU

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-12-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 23:34 IST
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will become Britain's lead negotiator with the European Union over the Northern Ireland Protocol following the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said on Sunday.

"Truss will take over Ministerial responsibility for the UK’s relationship with the European Union with immediate effect ... and will lead the ongoing negotiations to resolve the problems arising from the current operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol," Johnson's office said.

