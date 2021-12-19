Fifth COVID-19 wave has begun, Israel's Bennett says about Omicron
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-12-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 23:42 IST
- Country:
- Israel
The Omicron variant has brought a fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a televised address on Sunday, urging viewers to step up vaccination of children and booster shots.
(Writing by Dan Williams)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naftali Bennett
- Omicron
- Israel
Advertisement