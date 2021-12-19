Left Menu

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-12-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 23:42 IST
Fifth COVID-19 wave has begun, Israel's Bennett says about Omicron
The Omicron variant has brought a fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a televised address on Sunday, urging viewers to step up vaccination of children and booster shots.

(Writing by Dan Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

