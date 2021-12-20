Left Menu

Authorities looking for people who stole money from wreckage of bank after blast: Police

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 20-12-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 00:13 IST
Pakistani police has commenced a search for some people who have stolen money from the wreckage of a bank branch that was destroyed in a powerful blast on Saturday, officials said.

The explosion took place after a gas leakage in the sewerage line under the building which housed the bank branch and other offices in Karachi’s congested Shershah area on Saturday.

CCTV footage from the bank showed that some heartless people were seen stealing cash and trying to take away an iron safe from the rubble as many others helped the injured.

One of the guard told the police that the explosion had blown away currency notes and some people instead of helping the injured grabbed the notes and also tried to take away a bank safe which was intact in the explosion.

The ATM machine and another safe were blown away by the explosion into a nearby gutter line.

“I saw some people running away with bundles of 5,000 rupee notes in their hands,” the guard told the media also.

But some people also handed over bundles of cash to the security guards who arrived there from the security company.

“One guard who was injured managed to inform his company that some people were trying to take away money from the branch rubbles,” he said.

The injured guard also pleaded with the policemen to stop people from stealing money, he said.

A total of 17 people have died so far in the Saturday blast.

