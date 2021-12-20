Left Menu

Saudi-led coalition destroys drone aimed at King Abdullah airport - state media

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2021 03:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 03:50 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen destroyed early on Monday a drone it says was aimed at civilians at King Abdullah airport in the southern Saudi city of Jizan, Saudi state media reported. The coalition added that the drone was launched from Sanaa international airport in the Yemeni capital, where the Iran-aligned Houthi movement holds control.

The coalition said earlier it is conducting a military operation in the capital to destroy workshops and warehouses of drones and other weapons.

